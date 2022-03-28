After a lengthy pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, this longstanding event is returning on Sunday, April 3. Breakfast is served at the Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St., from 8-11 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month (except January).
Join in for scrambled eggs, sausage or ham, all-you-can-eat pancakes, and a choice of several beverages. After a hearty breakfast, shop the book and puzzle sale for some great offerings.
Cost: Adults, $7; children aged 4-10, $4, kids under 4 years old eat free. Cash only.
For more information, visit glenedenbeach.org
