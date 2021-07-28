Gleneden Beach community breakfast is back
Gleneden Beach Community Club Breakfast will take place on Sunday, August 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. Come visit with friends (and meet new ones) at this event, and enjoy scrambled eggs, ham or sausage, and all-you-can-eat pancakes, plus a variety of beverages. $7 for adults, $4 for kids 4-10 years old, and free for kiddos under age 4. This event is open to everyone and is held on the first Sunday of the month (except January and July) at the Community Center, 110 Azalea, Gleneden Beach. For more information, visit
Big Band Dance
Lincoln Pops Big Band dance at Gleneden Beach Community Club. Thursday, August 19th, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. 110 Azalea St. Tickets $10 at the door
