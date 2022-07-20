In the summer of 1579, Francis Drake sailed the Golden Hind up the west coast of North America. When they returned to England, they became the second expedition to circumnavigate the earth, after Magellan’s voyage in 1522.
Having navigated through the Straits of Magellan and raiding Spanish settlements in Mexico, Drake and all those aboard the Golden Hind were in peril. The ship was leaking and they were in search of a protected beach to careen and make repairs. They searched the coast and made landfall in what they called a “Fair and Good Bay." They stacked the treasure they had recently captured from the Spanish onto on this sandy shore, turned the ship on its side for repairs, explored the country, and after a number of weeks they set sail for home.
Growing up in central California, I was fascinated by this piece of history. I remember photos in my schoolbooks of the "Plate of Brasse," left by Drake to record the coastal landing and discovered in 1936 just north of San Francisco. In 1977, that plate was spectacularly determined to be a fraud.
But if California is in question, where might Drake have actually landed?
Newport resident and British-born historian Bob Ward has assembled an impressive array of historical, geological, and cultural evidence to support the theory that Drake’s Bay is actually here in Lincoln County at Whale Cove.
He argues that Queen Elizabeth decided to falsify the record so that Spain wouldn’t benefit from the exploration or learn whether Drake found a Northwest passage. This is why some documents say the bay was at 38 degrees latitude, and others say it’s at 44. Ward points to descriptions of flora, fauna, and the residents he found here. And he highlights similarities between Whale Cove and the map Drake made of the little bay.
In a new scholarly book, Thunder Go North, Melissa Darby, an archaeologist from Portland State University, argues that Drake likely bypassed California entirely —and that he wasn’t simply a privateer. She echoes Ward’s arguments that the Golden Hind was in Lincoln County and cites official English documents that show Drake was on a secret government mission of exploration and trade. You can read much more in Smithsonian Magazine.
There are claims that Drake was in other parts of Oregon. But I particularly like the notion that Whale Cove and Lincoln County are actually the location where the British Empire was founded. That was an incredibly arrogant act, but it's what empires were built on those days. When he completed the journey the following year, Drake was knighted and then led the conquest of the Spanish Armada in 1588. England became the dominant world power until its empire melted away after World War II with the independence of India.
Historian Ward believes that a second, smaller vessel with Drake was left in Oregon and eventually sank near the mouth of the Salmon River. I have encouraged the Oregon Historical Society, OSU’s Department of Archaeology and the Marine Studies Center in Newport to dig a bit deeper.
The results could be significant to both our regional pride and tourist economy.
A recent wide-ranging study reports harmful levels of toxic lead found in 46% of bald eagles sampled in 38 states – including Oregon. Similar rates of lead exposure were found in golden eagles, hawks, and other raptors, according to the journal Science.
Bald eagles are one of America’s most celebrated conservation success stories. But scientists say that high lead levels still suppress eagle population growth and reduce their ability to withstand future challenges, such as climate change and infectious diseases.
The blood, bones, feathers and liver tissue of 1,210 eagles sampled from 2010 to 2018 were examined to assess chronic and acute lead exposure. Scientists say the raptors likely consumed carrion or prey contaminated by ammunition or fishing tackle. Eagles scavenge on carcasses and gut piles left by hunters, which are often riddled with shards of lead shot or bullet fragments.
According to the Oregon Zoo, when birds and mammals eat the remains of an animal shot with lead ammunition, lead can enter their bloodstream, causing potential long-term suffering and eventually, death. Lead poisoning is a significant threat to eagle populations and is the leading cause of death for California condors.
Lead ammunition for waterfowl hunting was banned in 1991, due to concerns about contamination of waterways, and wildlife authorities encouraged the use of nontoxic steel shot. However, lead ammunition is still common for upland bird and big game hunting. Steel and copper ammunition are readily available. However, the question is complicated by evidence that steel shot is more likely to spark when striking rocks and has contributed to the rise in human-caused wildfires.
The report add that the research was not to disparage hunters. “Hunters are one of the best conservation groups in this country,” and fees and taxes paid by hunters help fund our state wildlife agencies.
Concern and scrutiny over the use of lead ammunition and effects on human health and wildlife has increased in recent years. Not surprisingly, there are wide ranging opinions and reactions. In 2014 the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a public opinion survey on lead ammunition and related issues. The results were intended to inform decision makers of perceptions by both the hunting community and the general public about the use of lead ammunition.
I am not aware of new rules or planned legislation on this question. But here in Oregon, the problem persists.
Oregon’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (PFMLI), now called Paid Leave Oregon, is a new program that allows workers in Oregon to take paid time off to support families, health and safety. That leave will be funded with a tax on workers and employers.
PFMLI provides an employee with up to 12 weeks of compensated time off from work to care for and bond with a child following a birth or adoption, to recover from a serious health condition or care for a family member’s serious health condition, or to take leave if the employee or the employee’s family member has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or harassment.
Employees will contribute 60 percent and employers will contribute 40 percent of the total contribution rate, which has a statutory maximum of 1 percent of wages. The employee’s portion is withheld from their pay, similar to income tax withholding. Employers with fewer than twenty-five employees will not be required to contribute to the PFMLI Fund.
Employers will begin making payroll contributions in January 2023, and workers will be able to apply for benefits starting September 2023.
To be eligible for PFMLI benefits, an employee who performs work in Oregon must have:
earned at least $1,000 in wages in the year prior to taking leave;
contributed to the PFMLI Fund in the base year or alternate base year;
experienced a qualifying event;
submitted an application for benefits; and
not received workers’ compensation or unemployment insurance benefits during the same period the employee is seeking benefits.
You are invited to participate in one of three rulemaking public hearings in July on the 42 rules summarized here. You can also provide written comments via email. The deadline for public comment is August 1st. You can submit comment(s) or send any questions to rules@employ.oregon.gov.
To register, please select the meeting above you wish to attend. If you need to participate by phone, Zoom will provide you with the conference line number after you register.
The rules will be finalized by September 22, 2022, and the Oregon Employment Division will begin reviewing equivalent plans on October 22, 2022.
I often use these reports to comment on awareness, preparation, and recovery from natural disasters. After nearly losing our home to wildfire, and seeing so many people who did, the subject is important to me.
Emergency Management recently went from a longtime office housed within the state Military Department to becoming the independent Department of Emergency Management. This change from will affect Oregonians. But mostly it will occur behind the scenes, including strengthening training, expanding staff and modernizing the role of emergency management.
Columnist Dick Hughes writes, "Oregon is a lovely state. But virtually every square inch has a complex hazard profile, which could include potential for fires, windstorms, excessive heat, ice or snowstorms, landslides, volcanic eruptions, dam collapses, earthquakes, tsunamis, chemical spills, pipeline ruptures or other events."
I was a chief sponsor of bipartisan HB 2927. The 78-page bill passed the Oregon House with unanimous support and the Senate with four “no” votes. Read more here.
For more information on how to survive a wildfire, watch this short video.
In the coming week, I will be joining the Vietnam War Memorial Fund Steering Committee working to place a suitable monument at the State Capitol. Today, I will meet with the Oregon Workforce Partnership board to discuss workforce issues. Tuesday I sit down with the OHA Behavioral Health Director to talk about Measure 110 investments in Lincoln County. Thursday I’ll be in Newport with the Lincoln County Economic Resilience Team and our new SBA Regional Director. Friday I will be at the Newport Fishermen's Wives Homeport Dinner.
Looking forward to when our district lines change, I’ll be in Florence Saturday afternoon and Philomath on Saturday evening. Thursday I’ll talk with the Mayor and city manager of Monroe.
Other conferences or calls this week include the Oregon Laborers, Tillamook County Commissioners, Electrical Workers, AFSCME – the Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, OLCC, the Oregon Employment Division, and the chair of the Committee On Agriculture, Land Use, and Water.
Next Monday morning at nine, I’ll be on Hotline with Yaquina Broadcasting. I hope you will tune in!
That’s some of the news for this week. Thanks so much for reading.
