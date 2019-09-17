I’m in Salem this week for a series of committee meetings, task forces, and appointments. We call these quarterly gatherings “Legislative Days”.
I’ll be driving back to Newport on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a Department of Revenue program at the Recreation Center. DOR is starting a statewide “roadshow” to help businesses understand new taxes designed to support our public schools and students. The very first one will be held in our district!
Wednesday at 6 p.m., there is a program on Emergency Preparedness at the Newport Library. Learn about family preparedness, what goes in a go-bag, what goes in your car, how to prepare a family on a budget and how to stay informed with what is happening along the coast.
Thursday I’ll be addressing the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce at the Monroe Events Center at noon.
Advisories on Our Beaches
Like many of you, I watch reports of contaminated ocean water and health advisories with concern. It seems we get them a lot. But according to an analysis by The Register-Guard there is actually little chance you will get sick from contaminated ocean water.
The state does issue periodic advisories about potentially illness-inducing water at our beaches. Each one is a concern. Generally, however, we are at minimal health risk when compared to California, Washington, Florida and other states with warmer and more developed beaches.
Here’s the total number of days individual Oregon beaches in our district have been under advisory from 2013 to 2018:
Seal Rock State Recreational Site, 29
Nye Beach, 27
D River State Wayside, 14
Agate Beach State Wayside, 3
Heceta Beach, 3
Neskowin Beach State Wayside, 2
Alsea River Recreation Area Beach, 1
The state Department of Environmental Quality collects and tests the ocean water at identified beaches, and the Oregon Health Authority issues public alerts about bad-water episodes.
Oregon tests for enterococci, a family of illness-causing bacteria found in people, other mammals and birds. When testing indicates a concentration of the bacteria above the standard, the health authority issues advisories and posts signs warning people against contact with the water for one or more days.
We need to do better monitoring of contaminated freshwater that can pool or stream to beaches and draw children in to play.
When there is a problem, I want to see warnings issued. And when prompt follow-up testing shows the problem resolved, I want those warnings lifted with the same level of attention.
A Bill-By-Bill Review of the 2019 Session
Immediately following the close of the legislative session, I published a newsletter detailing what I thought were the most significant issues considered. I noted that about 2500 bills were introduced and roughly 800 passed with perhaps 150 of those providing our two year state budget.
A detailed analysis of the 2019 Session is now available online from the Legislative Policy and Research Office. This is a lengthy report covering each committee and each bill.
To track the specific progress of any particular bill, go to the Oregon Legislative Information System, which we call “OLIS”. Make sure to change the session to "2019 Regular" and enter a bill number to review the history, the hearings, the dates, and how each Representative or Senator voted on each individual measure.
If you have questions on any of my bills or votes, please send me an email.
2019-2021 Budget Summary Out
Speaking of bills and budgets, the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Office has now published it's 207-page "Budget Highlights" document. I am pleased to continue to serve as the Co-Chair of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development as well as Co-Vice-Chair of the full Ways and Means Committee.
Some highlights I personally worked on from last session include:
- $20.6 million (or 33.5 percent) increase in Lottery Funds expenditures for the Department of Veterans Affairs, made possible through Ballot Measure 96. I was honored to carry the Department's budget on the House floor. We have actually doubled Veterans funding in the past four years.
- A $458 million (or 29.4 percent) increase in total funding for the Housing and Community Services Department, estimated to result in 6,492 units of affordable housing, preservation of approximately 1326 existing units – including manufactured homes – as affordable, assistance to 138,449 Oregonians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and homeownership opportunities for an estimated 3,186 median to low income Oregonians.
- Saving Senior Health Insurance Benefit Assistance in the Department of Consumer and Business Services, leveraging 220 volunteers to serve the over 860,000 Oregonians enrolled in Medicare.
As I said before, I encourage you to read the budget report and contact me with any questions, comments, or concerns.
What are Your Thoughts on Coastal Climate?
Citizens Climate Lobby of Newport is offering an online survey of coastal climate issues. The questionnaire is focused on Lincoln County but provides a good opportunity to present your thoughts, suggestions, or concerns.
Here are some examples:
- What kind of actions would you like local governments take to reduce greenhouse gases along the Central Oregon Coast to be a “greener “ community?
- Are you concerned more concerned about: a) the financial impact of carbon reduction activities and regulations; or b) ecological impacts of climate disruption to agriculture, water supply reliability, ocean food chain, wildfires, and flooding?
- How much of your income would you be willing to pay for actual mitigation costs to reduce greenhouse gases and mitigate human-caused climate change?
There are 32 questions which will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. The answers are confidential and prizes are offered to participants.
Out and About in the Tenth
Saturday was a typical day in the district. I attended the classic and electric car show in Lincoln City, spoke at the centennial celebration of the Newport Library, addressed a rally on the city hall steps to share our concerns about bias and hate crimes, and then drove up to Pacific City to support Backpacks for Kids in the Nestucca School District.
Friday I met with about 150 students at the Delphian School on the eastern edge of our district in Yamhill County. They asked hard and intuitive questions about legislative issues and legislative decision making.
In the coming weeks, I’ll continue to travel our wide and deep district.
On Saturday the 21st, I’ll be at the Salmon Bake in Depoe Bay, attend the Red Cross Ready Program at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, join the Citizens Climate Lobby to answer questions, help re-dedicate the Desert Storm Memorial in Lincoln City, and dine with the Tillamook County Soil and Water District.
Tickets are nearly gone for Dancing with the Coastal Stars. That’s Friday the 27th at the Newport Performing Arts Center. I’ll once again be the Master of Ceremonies for this delightful fundraising program supporting Samaritan House and their efforts to support homeless families. Fair warning – along with bad jokes, I may dance and even sing a little.
I hope to see you at one of these many events. As always, please reach out if I can ever be of service.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
