David Gomberg

State Rep. David Gomberg 

Late last week I met with Mike Fong, the new Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration. He asked me to summarize our economic situation here at the Coast.

I told him that across Oregon and even here at the beach, we have recovered most of the jobs lost during the pandemic. Oregon has regained 94% of jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Employment Department. But we still have help wanted signs everywhere. Hiring has been tough — with 84% of employers reporting difficulty filling positions.

7-25-22-david-with-sba-director-mike-fong_original.jpg

Meeting with Oregon/Washington/Idaho/Alaska SBA Director Mike Fong
7-25-22-newport-fishermans-wives-banquet_original.jpg
7-25-22-cumulative-growth-in-per-person-health-care_original.jpg
