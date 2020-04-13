At long last, we have some good news.
The difficult steps we have taken together appear to be making a difference. Oregon is nearing its peak for the novel coronavirus. The new forecast shows Oregon’s hospital system is capable of handling patients, with a peak on April 20 -- as long as people continue to stay home and stay safe.
Let me be clear. Good news is no reason to become complacent. We beat this thing by staying home, staying distant, and staying careful.
Social distancing guidelines have cut the amount of expected positive cases in the state by up to 70 percent.
This has not been without a cost. Schools are closed. Businesses are shuttered. Unemployment is at unimaginable levels. And we are all making sacrifices that range from inconvenience to personal economic catastrophe. The response from government has been extraordinary as we expand benefits, change qualifying rules, and plan to issue personal stimulus checks. But I fear that is little comfort to families and small business owners that are struggling with paperwork, trying to maintain their children’s education, and waiting for an agency to answer the phone.
The news is good. Certainly much better than in neighboring Washington State. But that doesn’t help the thousand here that are sick or may become so soon. And it certainly doesn’t offer any consolation to the families of those Oregonians who have died.
As we drive through our small towns – and you should not go out often – we see darkened store windows. That is the most visible sign of the economic epidemic we face. But it is only the most obvious symptom.
Susan emptied our kitchen pantry this week to make a point. She wanted to show me all the Oregon sourced food products we rely on. From blueberries to yogurt, with cheese, pasta, tofurky, jams and jellies, ice cream, olive oil, salt and beer, the list was expansive. And each represented a small firm and people - people who had risked everything for the dream of owning their own business. Most small business is financed with family loans, credit cards, or a second home mortgage. Now each of those businesses is worried their dream may not be sustainable. And they worry about their employees who have become like family.
I talk all the time about buy-local. Spend local. Support local.
Our hotels and restaurants are the most visible sign of our economic challenge. Craft food producers, carpenters and contractors, real estate, massage and physical therapy, and everything from hair care to lawn care are all part of the mix. Even our hospitals are suffering financially as they turn away non-critical care and elective surgery.
Fortunately, our coastal economy is stronger because we rely on pensions, social security, and investments for much of our regional income. One in three are over the age of 65 and transfer payments are our largest economic sector.
By behaving responsibly we can beat this disease. And by spending responsibly, generously, and locally we can help re-build our communities. Please join me and be part of the solution.
I want to give you updated information for when you might receive your direct payment of $1,200 from the Federal COVID-19 relief package, and what you may need to do in order to receive it. This information comes from Congressman Earl Blumenauer. And of course, anything is subject to change.
The Department of Treasury says that beginning April 13 they will begin sending out COVID-19 payments through direct deposit information submitted with your last tax return. If the IRS doesn't have that information on file, the best way to receive the benefit would be to quickly file your 2019 taxes. If you receive Social Security benefits, your check will automatically come to you.
As of today, here is the latest estimated timing from the IRS on economic impact checks:
• The IRS will make payments to people through direct deposit in mid-April. In order to be in the first round the IRS has to have direct deposit information from either your 2019 or 2018 tax filing.
• About 3 weeks after those deposits are made, the IRS will begin issuing paper checks to individuals.
• The paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which could take up to 20 weeks to get all the checks out.
• The checks will be issued in reverse “adjusted gross income” order—starting with people with the lowest income first.
• The IRS expects to create a portal by the end of April/early May that will allow taxpayers, once they have been authenticated, to find out the status of their rebate payment and update direct deposit information.
• SSA beneficiaries who do not file returns will not need to file a “simple tax return” to receive their rebate. Recipients will receive their rebate just as they would their Social Security benefits.
• For other taxpayers who do not file returns, the IRS expects to release a “simple tax return” soon. The IRS expects it will contain only a few questions, including name, Social Security Numbers, dependents, and deposit information.
I’m continuing to hear from employees and employers concerned about unemployment benefits.
The problem is pretty straight-forward. Claims have increased from 4,000 a week to over 100,000. The agency has added staff, shifts, and hours. In fact, they have quadrupled staffing! But that means three of four workers have been there less than a month. And at the same time, the Federal government is changing qualifications which require software programming adjustments.
None of that matters to good people facing financial uncertainly who get error messages on the web page and can’t get through on the phone.
Here is the response I have received from the Employment Division: “As you know, we are receiving tens of thousands of questions and inquiries from people who are trying to access their unemployment insurance benefits. People are scared and frustrated and they want a definitive confirmation that their claim was received or processed. We understand that and yet, the continued phone calls are jamming up our phone lines and creating further frustration. “
Best Practice for Claim Status, Online and Phone Questions:
• File online. You do not need to call in to check on its status. You will be contacted to complete the process.
• If you filed a claim online and received a confirmation number, then you are in the queue.
• You may get an error message on later weekly claims. This generally means the initial claim has not been processed yet. Keep filing. The claims have been received.
• For questions, email OED_COVID19_info@oregon.gov. Phone lines are often busy and email is answered sooner.
Again, from the Employment Division: “If someone files an initial claim online, they are helping us to free up the phone lines for someone else to get through. If someone filed a claim online and received a confirmation number, it means we got it, and they do not need to call us. It will take us longer than normal to contact them, and they might even find that when they go to make their weekly claim on the second week, we haven’t processed the first one yet. If that happens – they could get a notice that it’s not a valid claim, which would of course make them worry. It’s okay though. They can still keep filing claims online and they don’t need to call in for that. We have their claim – even the error message one – and we’re just catching up.”
Thanks for all you do you and all you have sacrificed to keep your families and our communities safe. With the weather turning beautiful, the pressure is increasing to get out of the house, take a walk, or visit the beach.
We know the weather is beautiful outside, but our parks and recreation spaces all remain closed under the governor’s executive order.
Please remain vigilant! Face masks are being encouraged whenever you leave home. If you don’t have one, here are simple instructions on how to make one with a handkerchief or bandanna and some rubber bands.
Stay in Place – Maintain Your Space – Cover your Face.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
