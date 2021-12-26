As the year winds down, I wanted to remind you of a unique and little-used Oregon tax benefit.
Oregon offers a Political Tax Credit to all taxpayers making under $75,000 per individual, or under $150,000 for joint-filing couples.
The credit is simple — qualifying Oregon taxpayers can give up to $50 per year (or $100 for joint-filing couples) to a political party, political committee, or candidate and receive the full amount as a credit subtracted from your Oregon state taxes when you file. Essentially you get all the money back when supporting a cause or candidate you believe in.
This process is designed to help people rather than special interests fund campaigns. It’s like a free $50 donation (or $100 for joint-filing couples), and it’s an important way to keep Oregon’s elections powered by grassroots supporters like you. Yet sadly, less than 10% of qualified Oregonians take advantage.
You can qualify if:
- You are an Oregon resident
- You will submit an Oregon tax return (long form or short form) for 2021
- You will make less than $75,000 in 2021 (or $150,000 for joint-filing couples)
Learn more at https://www.oregontaxcredit.com/
As the end of the year draws near, I have been reflecting on how grateful I am to serve the people of House District 10. Together we have done remarkable things. But none of this would have happened without the help of you, my family, friends, and supporters.
I would be grateful and honored if you choose to financially support my re-election. But whether you contribute to me, to another candidate, to a party, or to a cause you believe in, I urge you to take advantage of this tax credit before the end of the year.
You can mail Gomberg for State Representative at PO Box 113, Neotsu Oregon 97364. Or you can make a secure online credit-card contribution at https://secure.c-esystems.com/davidgomberg/donation.aspx
Thank you for your friendship and support - together we can keep making our special corner of the world a better place.
