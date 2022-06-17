They begin this week as young adults.
The seniors at Taft 7-12 Middle & High School were joined by families, friends and community members for the 2022 school graduation ceremonies held Saturday morning, June 11, at the Taft gymnasium.
Student leaders and school administrators gave encouraging speeches during the ceremonies. Among them, Lincoln County School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray and Taft 7-12 Middle & High School Principal Nick Lupo. Lupo told the graduates to, “take time to listen” as they move into adult life.
Before ending his address to the seniors, Lupo asked them to reach beneath their chairs, lined up on the gym floor facing the speaker's platform, and reach for their personal copy of a small book, "Humble Kind" by Tim McGraw. Inside each book was a dollar bill. Lupo instructed the seniors to give the dollar to someone they cared about. The seniors rose from their chairs and walked to different parts of the gym to present the dollars to members of the audience.
The dollar tradition was started a few years ago by then-principal Majalise Tolan and has since become part of each Taft graduation. Tolan is the Lincoln County School District’s Secondary Director.
At the end of the speeches, Lupo presented the Class of 2022 to the audience and the graduates turned their cap tassels and tossed their caps into the air, a traditional part of each graduation.
As the ceremony ended, the seniors and the audience walked into the school commons, giving family and friends a chance to celebrate each graduate with hugs, handshakes, tears and smiles.
Lupo said there are two things that he hopes the seniors take away from their high school years.
“The first is relationships,” he said. “It is important that students fill their life with people that care and support them in every way possible. The teachers and staff at Taft care for our students and community and my hope is that students were able to create lasting relationship with someone at Taft. The second is curiosity and love of learning. Everyday we encounter something different or a new challenge. I urge students to embrace that challenge and learn from their experiences.”
Lupo said he also takes away something from each graduation.
“Each year comes with its own experience and memories,” he said. “This year I am grateful to have the senior class be able to participate and be a part of the school in person. It has been a tremendously difficult last two years and these students deserved to have their senior year. “
