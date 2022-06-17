Taft1.jpeg

Several of the graduating seniors placed message on their caps, such as this on.

 Photo: Jeremy C. Ruark / The News Guard

They begin this week as young adults.

The seniors at Taft 7-12 Middle & High School were joined by families, friends and community members for the 2022 school graduation ceremonies held Saturday morning, June 11, at the Taft gymnasium.

TAft G2.jpeg

The Taft seniors joined the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance as the graduation ceremony began.

Student leaders and school administrators gave encouraging speeches during the ceremonies. Among them, Lincoln County School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray and Taft 7-12 Middle & High School Principal Nick Lupo. Lupo told the graduates to, “take time to listen” as they move into adult life.

Before ending his address to the seniors, Lupo asked them to reach beneath their chairs, lined up on the gym floor facing the speaker's platform, and reach for their personal copy of a small book, "Humble Kind" by Tim McGraw. Inside each book was a dollar bill. Lupo instructed the seniors to give the dollar to someone they cared about. The seniors rose from their chairs and walked to different parts of the gym to present the dollars to members of the audience.

Taft 3.jpeg

 The seniors hold a small book, that had been placed beneath their chairs by school staff. Each book contains a $1 bill as part of the school graduation tradition.

The dollar tradition was started a few years ago by then-principal Majalise Tolan and has since become part of each Taft graduation. Tolan is the Lincoln County School District’s Secondary Director.

At the end of the speeches, Lupo presented the Class of 2022 to the audience and the graduates turned their cap tassels and tossed their caps into the air, a traditional part of each graduation.

Taft4.jpeg

The graduates toss their gaps into the air, a traditional end of the ceremony.

As the ceremony ended, the seniors and the audience walked into the school commons, giving family and friends a chance to celebrate each graduate with hugs, handshakes, tears and smiles.

Lupo said there are two things that he hopes the seniors take away from their high school years.

Taft5.jpeg

Just before the ceremony began, seniors peeked thought the gym door windows to see the gathering audience.

“The first is relationships,” he said. “It is important that students fill their life with people that care and support them in every way possible. The teachers and staff at Taft care for our students and community and my hope is that students were able to create lasting relationship with someone at Taft. The second is curiosity and love of learning. Everyday we encounter something different or a new challenge. I urge students to embrace that challenge and learn from their experiences.”

Lupo said he also takes away something from each graduation.

Taft6.jpeg

A Taft grad gets a hug following the ceremony.

“Each year comes with its own experience and memories,” he said. “This year I am grateful to have the senior class be able to participate and be a part of the school in person. It has been a tremendously difficult last two years and these students deserved to have their senior year. “

