The all night, drug and alcohol free graduation parties for the Class of 2022 in Waldport, Newport, Toledo and Lincoln City are being provided a free bus for their travels. First Student, the provider of school transportation in Lincoln County has donated one bus for each location.
This is the first year that parent groups were given this opportunity to save on transportation expenses. Darleen Van Riper, Location Manager for the area was able to procure these for our graduating classes. Anyone who would like to be a school bus driver can apply at workatfirst.com.
