Grand Opening

The Newport Public Library announces the grand opening of the Newport Seed Library and the Seed and Read Garden from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street in Newport.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the Seed and Read Garden space located down by the lower Library parking lot. The celebration includes a full day of activities, such as refreshments, seed-to-go kits, guessing jars, raffles, planting seeds in the new garden space, and much more.

