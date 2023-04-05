The Newport Public Library announces the grand opening of the Newport Seed Library and the Seed and Read Garden from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street in Newport.
The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the Seed and Read Garden space located down by the lower Library parking lot. The celebration includes a full day of activities, such as refreshments, seed-to-go kits, guessing jars, raffles, planting seeds in the new garden space, and much more.
The Newport Seed Library is a collection of open-pollinated and heirloom seeds that can be borrowed to plant and grow at home in your own garden.
"By saving seeds as a community, we will help create local seed stocks that are better acclimated to our unique climate and which support an abundant and genetically diverse landscape," a release from the library reads. "The Newport Seed Library aims to support gardeners of all skill levels and help them learn how to grow, harvest, and save seeds."
The Newport Seed Library is established in partnership with the Lincoln County Chapter of the Oregon Master Gardener Association, with support from the Seal Rock Garden Club, Toledo Feed and Seed, the Newport Public Library Foundation, Food Hero, Select Seeds of Connecticut, and Adaptive Seeds.
The Seed and Read Garden is funded with support from donations to the Newport Public Library Foundation.
This free celebration is funded in part by the Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery, Seal Rock Garden Club, Newport Public Library Foundation, the Newport Public Library, and the City of Newport.
For more information, please call 541-265-2153 or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.