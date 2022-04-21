Concert pianist Alexander Tutunov will be performing a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the Doerfler Family Theater at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, featuring a variety of musical pieces. This event is sponsored by the Lincoln County Historical Society and Dr. Frank Jo Maitland Geltner.
The event celebrates the Maitland 1918 Steinway grand piano donated by Frank and Michelle Harris Geltner in 2019. The Steinway resided at the Maitland’s Mountain Home Ranch from 1918 until it was moved to Seal Rock about two decades ago.
Alexander Tutunov is no stranger to Lincoln County. He has appeared with the Newport Symphony Orchestra and performed regularly as part of the Oregon Coast Chamber Music Society (OCCMS) programs. OCCMS worked to bring chamber music back into the home where chamber music began.
He is widely recognized as one of the most outstanding virtuosos of the former Soviet Union. He was a first prize winner of the Belarusian National Piano Competition and winner of the Russian National Piano Competition. Tutunov’s playing has been described as “exhilarating and inspired, demonstrating a unique talent.”
Dr. Tutunov maintains a busy performing schedule in Europe, China, Mexico and the United States as a recitalist and soloist with orchestra, and on radio and television. Dr. Tutunov is also in demand as an adjudicator for piano competitions. Alexander Tutunov now lives in Ashland, where he is professor of piano and artist in residence at Southern Oregon University.
While the concert will feature Dr. Tutunov primarily, he will be joined by cellist Adrienne Welsh for one piece by Agate Beach composer, Ernest Bloch. “Prayer” is one of three pieces “From Jewish Life: Three Sketches for Violoncello and Piano.” This piece is dedicated to the people of Ukraine.
The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center at 333 SE Bay Blvd will be open to the public for free from noon to 4 p.m. April 24. Donations will be accepted at the door to defray some of the expenses for the event. It will be a wonderful opportunity for Lincoln County residents to enjoy the Doerfler Family Theater and some of the stage improvements which have taken place since the beginning of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.