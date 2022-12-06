Samaritan Evergreen Hospice is hosting a free workshop, Grief and the Holidays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Center for Health Education in Newport.
This is a free, in-person workshop for adults looking for ways to cope with grief during the holidays. Whether the loss was recent or long ago, whether your loved one was on hospice or not, this workshop can help. It is led by two trained medical social workers who will share ways to help cope with grief and the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.