The Lincoln County homeless student population is at an all-time high, but thanks to the Homeless Education and Literacy Project (H.E.L.P.) and the community, those students will have access to adequate hygiene supplies.
H.E.L.P. works with area homeless kids and families to eliminate barriers related to school attendance and success. Recently, the H.E.L.P. program in Lincoln County wrapped up their 11th annual hygiene drive.
The Oregon Coast Student Nurse Organization collected approximately 1,500 lbs. of hygiene supplies over three days. The student nurse group was supported by Bi-Mart Lincoln City, Fred Meyer Newport and Walmart Newport.
“The community members of Lincoln County were very generous with the supplies and over $800 in cash donations to purchase supplies to help students and families in need of a little help,” said Lynn Barton, MSN, RN Nursing Faculty/Skill and Simulation Lab Coordinator at Oregon Coast Community College. “Thank you to all who participated at the collection sites, on-campus to separate and box supplies, and the dedication of the H.E.L.P. staff who have a ‘round up’ to collect the supplies and distribute them amongst the centers.”
There are four H.E.L.P. Centers in Lincoln County that provide resources and educational programs to all students. The Lincoln City location is at 4040 SE High School Drive (Taft Elementary School). Visit lincoln.k12.or.us/resources/family/homeless/ for more information about the H.E.L.P. program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.