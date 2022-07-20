Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) is excited to announce their first annual Home & Garden Show coming this fall. The public is invited to participate as vendors, sponsors, shoppers and volunteers. Local small and large businesses in the home and garden industries will be featured at the show, with artists and home décor also represented. The two-day event includes a silent auction, raffle, food carts, education, entertainment, and more.
The Home & Garden Show is made possible through a partnership with Chinook Winds Casino & Resort in Lincoln City, where the event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special reception for sponsors will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m.
All proceeds from the Home & Garden Show will directly support Habitat for Humanity’s mission. We build strength, stability, self-reliance, and shelter for low-income households through homeownership opportunities, home repairs, and disaster recovery support.
We construct or rehab homes in partnership with volunteers, using discounted and donated materials and services, and sell the homes to eligible families with affordable mortgages.
We provide home repairs for low-income homeowners to improve safety and accessibility, allowing residents to remain in their homes and age in place.
Support for the Home & Garden Show will increase access to affordable housing in Lincoln County.
Interested vendors and/or sponsors can register using the online form or mail the application and check to HFHLC, PO Box 1311, Newport, OR 97365.
For more information and to access the show package with available forms, visit www.hfhlc.org/2022homegardenshow.
If you or your business would like to become a vendor or sponsor, donate for our auction or raffle, or participate in making this event a success, please contact our Development Associate Taylor Yount by emailing fundraising@habitatlincoln.org or calling 541.574-4437.
