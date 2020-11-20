Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) is gearing up for the holidays with a virtual gingerbread house making contest.
Proceeds will go towards much needed housing in Lincoln City as well as Habitat’s Home Repair program, which improves the safety and longevity of homes owned by low-income families.
“The wildfires proved devastating to so many families in a housing market that is already shrinking,” said Holly Romero, Vice President of the HFHLC Board. “Although fundraising in the midst of a pandemic is challenging, we believe this will bring the community together, safely, to help hardworking families partner with Habitat.”
The sky is the limit for Homes for the Holidays. The gingerbread house can be made from scratch or from a kit, using gingerbread or other baking ingredients. Contestants are encouraged to use their imagination to come up with a structure that’s unique and creative. Home bakers, as well as professional bakers, are encouraged to get their families, and especially kids involved in crafting a creation that just might end up being a gift or centerpiece for a holiday table.
Categories and Fees:
Youth, 0 – 8 years ($10)
Youth, 9 – 12 years ($10)
Youth, 13 – 17 years ($10)
Adult, Amateur ($20)
Adult, Professional ($30)
Once the house is made, register and pay the entry fee online at www.habitatlincoln.org/gingerbread. Submit three photos via email to contest@habitatlincoln.org, or on Facebook at facebook.com/habitatlincoln, or on Instagram @HabitatLincolnCounty. All photos and entries must be received by midnight of the deadline, December 14. Entries will be showcased on the HFHLC Facebook page for viewing and judging.
Entries will be judged by a host of community leaders from around Lincoln County. Winners will be announced on December 18. Prizes will be awarded for First Place and Second Place in each category, with other contenders receiving an honorable mention. If you are interested in donating a prize for the Homes for the Holidays contest, contact Lucinda Taylor, Executive Director of HFHLC.
For more information or to help support the HFHLC mission, please contact Lucinda Taylor at director@habitatlincoln.org or 541.351.8078.
About Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County is a non-profit organization building homes, community, and hope. They bring together volunteers and community resources to build new residential housing and refurbish existing structures, then sell them to low-income families with an affordable mortgage that meets their income level. They also provide home repairs for low income families to improve safety and accessibility, helping extend the life of the home and allowing owners to age in place.
HFHLC’s ReStores accept donations of building materials, furniture and appliances, and offers them to the community at a low cost. The ReStores provide much needed program revenue and divert usable and recyclable materials from the local landfill.
