Lakeview Senior Living is hosting a Scarecrow Contest and socially distant Trick or Treat for Halloween.
“Last year, we had more than 450 people here for Halloween,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “We had trick or treating, costume contests, crafts... it was so great! This year, because of the pandemic, we were trying to come up with a socially distant way to still have fun. We think the Scarecrow Contest will be a blast!”
Teams are invited to put up their scarecrows on the Lakeview campus. Teams can represent a business, organization, family, or a group of friends. Each team will have a sign for their scarecrow telling the community who made the scarecrow.
“We’re really excited to see all the scarecrows,” said Whitmyer. “We want the whole community to participate so that Lincoln City has a safe place to enjoy Halloween. Trick or treating might not be the safest thing to do this year with the COVID pandemic so we’re trying to keep Halloween special for the kids.”
Lakeview Senior Living will decorate their campus with Halloween lights and lots of spooky decorations. Lakeview will provide some of the items needed to make the scarecrows. The scarecrows must be constructed the day of and ready for judging by 4:30 on October 26.
First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded to the winning teams and determined by three mystery judges. Scarecrows will remain on display from October 26 through November 1.
The entire community is invited to walk or drive through Lakeview’s campus during that week to enjoy the scary fun. And please bring a donation of non-perishable food for people and/or pets to fill food barrels for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.
“This pandemic has stolen so many things from so many people,” said Whitmyer. “Weddings, graduations, birthdays, family reunions... the list goes on. With the holidays coming, we wanted to do something so that people can at least have fun for Halloween.
"Just be safe and stay socially distant as you enjoy our campus. We’re also having socially distant trick or treat on Halloween from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come and have fun!”
For information on forming your own scarecrow team and the contest rules call Joy Wilson at 541-921-8923.
