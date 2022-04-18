The next Hatfield Science on Tap will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and features Mauricio Cantor from the Marine Mammal Institute. His talk entitled, "Inventive feeding tactics can shape dolphin societies," covers creative ways dolphins catch a bite underwater and how these inventive tactics can profoundly shape individuals' lives and societies.
Cantor’s talk will explore how dolphins navigate their physical environments to find food and acquire skills to best handle their selected items. Dolphins have the additional challenge of navigating their social environments to decide when to race, share or fight for their food. By combining exceptional cognitive and learning abilities with a remarkable social life, dolphins are famous for inventive solutions to these foraging challenges.
The public is welcome to this free, online talk. Below is the link information.
· Zoom Webinar Link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95347131268
· Or Call: US: +1 971 247 1195
· Webinar ID: 953 4713 1268
· For accommodation requests related to a disability, contact Cinamon Moffett at 541-867-0126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.