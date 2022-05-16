After two years, Hatfield Science on Tap returns to its live, in-person format at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building auditorium at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 5-6 p.m. before the talk begins.
The May speaker is Dr. Scott Baker, OSU professor and the associate director of the Cetacean Conservation and Genomics Laboratory. Baker will talk about an expedition he took to investigate whales' recovery around South Georgia Island and the genetic analysis of bones scattered along the island's shore from whales killed more than 100 years ago.
In the early 20th century, commercial whaling killed more than two million whales in the Southern Hemisphere alone. The center of this slaughter was South Georgia Island, an essential summer feeding ground for humpback, blue and fin whales. It has now been more than 50 years since the last whale was taken from the waters of South Georgia. Baker's research team aims to learn if the whales have begun to return to South Georgia or were they truly extirpated.
In-person and online: While the Science on Tap talks has returned to an in-person format, an online option is still available. The Zoom webinar link is https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92816420727. The webinar ID is 928 1 642 0727. Or people can call to listen to US: +1 971 247 1195.
For accommodation requests related to a disability, please contact Cinamon Moffett at 541-867-0126. In addition, a recording of this talk will be posted on the Science on Tap YouTube playlist.
