The guys and ghouls of Haunted Taft kick off a scary new season with a special tour in May on Friday the 13th. Another special Full Blood Moon Eclipse Tour will follow on May 15. Saturday night tours start on May 28.
Haunted Taft is a fun and spooky walking tour featuring the ghosts and legends of Lincoln City’s historic bayfront area. First launched in October of 2018, Haunted Taft has grown to become one of the premier ghost tours in Oregon.
“The outpouring of support from the Taft community has allowed us to add surprises and new stories to the tour,” said Shellie Stuart, tour director and executive director of the Bay Area Merchants Association. “I’d especially like to thank the businesses who’ve stepped up to sponsor us this year.”
Haunted Taft’s spooky sponsors make these stories possible:
· Bigfoot Encounter - Oregon Coast Today and Sweet Haven
· Pirate Skeleton - Beachside Spirits inside Kenny’s IGA and Chinook Winds Casino Resort
· Haunted Harbor - Lincoln City Glass Center and Volta Gallery
· Ghost Ship - Rejuvenation Massage & Spa and Sapphire Center
This year you will hear stories by the glowing light of the Lincoln City Glass Studio’s glass furnaces and old favorites, like Bigfoot on the Oregon Coast Trail, the Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay and Whiskey Jack, will be back, but with some fun new twists and tales. New ghosts will also be roaming our haunted bayfront, plus a never-heard-before story or two.
As in years past, the Sapphire Center is where guests check in and begin their tour. Owner Claire Hagen readily admits that her store in the historic Bailey Building is home to many spirits, but emphasizes that they are playful, not bad.
According to Hagen, “There’s no shortage of unexplained happenings in Taft – we’ll never run out of stories to tell.”
After May 13 and 15, tours will be offered on Saturday nights. Visit HauntedTaft.com for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets.
