Lincoln City’s historic Taft bay front district is beautiful by day and a bit haunted by night.
Haunted Taft returns for a full, every-weekend schedule of tales, legends and encounters along the shore of Siletz Bay. If you think that a lantern ghost tour of Lincoln City’s historic Taft District is scary, we have one that will terrify you.
More on that in a bit.
Haunted Taft October Walking Tours:
- Extra Scary City Council Tour: Friday, October 4, 6 and 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 5, 6 p.m.
- Friday, October 11, Twilight Tour at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 12, Twilight Tour at 7 p.m.
- Full Moon Tour - Sunday, October 13, 7 p.m.
Haunted Taft Bus Tours:
- Friday, October 18, Sunset Tour at 5:30 p.m. and Twilight Tour at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 19, Sunset Tour at 5:30 p.m. and Twilight Tour at 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 25, Sunset Tour at 5:30 p.m. and Twilight Tour at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 26, Sunset Tour at 5:30 p.m. and Twilight Tour at 7 p.m.
Note that, for two tours only on Oct. 4, our storytellers, guides and characters will be replaced with members of Lincoln City’s City Council. And, as a thank-you for all the help that Lincoln City businesses and citizens have been in making Haunted Taft a success, anyone with a 97367 zip code can buy tickets at half price.
On the tour you will meet Dick “Honest Abe” Anderson, Riley “Haunted” Hoagland, Diane “Boo” Kusz, Mitch “Poltergeist” Parsons, Rick “Mysterious” Mark and others who already haunt your dreams via public access television. Who knows, Judy “The Friendly Ghost” Casper might even make an appearance.
They will introduce you to stories about the mysterious Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay, the spooky goings-on at the Oregon Coast’s oldest continuously operated pub, an eerie local Bigfoot sighting, as well as the spirits of city ordinances that refuse to die, all during a spine-chilling walking tour of Historic Taft.
The tour lasts approximately one and a half hours and covers just under a mile of walking on flat surface. The walking route is wheelchair accessible. The tour is conducted rain or (moon)shine. We have heavy rain ponchos to loan in case of rain. Tours October 4 -13 are walking tours. Chinook Winds Casino Resort will provide a mini-bus for October 18-26 tours.
Half-price City Council Tour tickets are available by emailing shellie@taftbeach.com and confirming that you are a Lincoln City resident. Tickets for all tours, plus more details, are available at HauntedTaft.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance – walk up sales are not available.
