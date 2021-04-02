The guys and ghouls of Haunted Taft will kick off a safe and scary new season of tours on Saturday nights this spring, starting on May 1.
Haunted Taft is a fun and spooky walking tour featuring the ghosts and legends of Lincoln City’s historic bayfront area. First launched in October of 2018, Haunted Taft has grown to become one of the premiere ghost tours in Oregon.
For the safety of our guide and all tour guests, tour guests are required to wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance from other parties. Guides are equipped with voice amplification devices so that guests can hear stories from a safe distance.
“The outpouring of support from the Taft community has allowed us to add surprises and new stories to the tour,” said Shellie Stuart, tour director and Executive Director of the Bay Area Merchants Association. I’d especially like to thank the businesses who’ve stepped up to be sponsors this year.”
Haunted Taft’s not-so-scary sponsors include these local businesses:
• Beachtown Charities Thrift & Gift
• Beachside Spirits at Kenny’s IGA
• Rejuvenation Massage & Spa
• Sapphire Center
This year you’ll hear stories by the glowing light of the Lincoln City Glass Studio’s glass furnaces and old favorites, like the Haunted Fire Truck and the Barefoot Bartender of Snug Harbor, will be back, but with some fun new twists and tales.
As in years past, the Sapphire Center is where guests check-in and begin their tour. Owner Claire Hagen readily admits that her store in the historic Bailey Building is home to many spirits, but emphasizes that they are playful, not bad. According to Claire, “There’s no shortage of unexplained happenings in Taft – We’ll never run out of stories to tell.”
Beginning on May 1, the tour will be offered every Saturday night. Visit HauntedTaft.com for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets.
