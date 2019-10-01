Fall colors are in the air… and on the beach! The new season of Finders Keepers is about to unfold.
To kick off the 2020 season, Explore Lincoln City invites the public to attend the annual Glass Ball, a celebration of the beloved glass float program.
The Glass Ball, formerly the Glass Gala, was an annual tradition to kick-off the Finders Keepers season and was sadly discontinued in 2011. The event was a semi-formal affair featuring dinner, live music and a complimentary glass float for each attendant.
In 2018, Explore Lincoln City re-imagined this tradition as the Glass Ball to celebrate the 20th year of Finders Keepers. The reintroduced Glass Ball also shifted from a visitor event to a local celebration. The event was a success, selling out all 200 tickets within just a few days. For those that missed out last year, now is your opportunity to attend this popular local event.
“Explore Lincoln City is excited to host the Glass Ball again this year,” said Scott Humpert, Marketing Manager at Explore Lincoln City. “We hope this event becomes an annual tradition that everyone looks forward to. We see this as a small way we can say thank you to the community. After a busy summer season, it’s always nice to wind down and have a little fun.”
The Glass Ball will be held, once again, at the Beach Club & Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a dinner, a no-host bar, live music and they get to go home with a glass float.
“Finders Keepers is such a centerpiece for Lincoln City,” Humpert said. “It inspires guests to visit from all over the country, and even the world. We do so much to make this program a signature experience for visitors, but the Glass Ball is a way to celebrate this program on a local level. Plus, it gives residents a chance to get their hands on a coveted glass float while leaving the treasure hunting for our guests.”
The 2020 season of Finders Keepers starts on Oct. 12, 2019. Treasure hunters, both big and small, can look on the sandy shores of Lincoln City for a hand-made glass float. Each one of these brilliantly colored floats is hidden between the high tide line and embankment by the Float Fairies.
Tickets for the Glass Ball are $30 per person. All ages are welcome. To purchase tickets, please visit LCGlassBall.com.
