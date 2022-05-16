Imagine if we could make a lifestyle change that would significantly reduce our risk of developing diseases like stroke, heart disease, cancer and diabetes, while also benefiting the planet. Please join Michael Stout, CCSH and WFPB Advocate, as he shares the amazing benefits of a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle.
This presentation, which will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center, will place you on the pathway to good health and a sustainable future. Come learn how plant-based living can provide all that is necessary for a healthy diet and a healthy planet.
Stout will answer questions as they arise but will also have a time for questions and answers at the end of the presentation.
To register for this presentation, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the “Browse the catalog and register.” In the catalog you may view a listing of additional events, classes, and educational presentations. For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
