Community Calendar
October 8 Oktoberfest Dinner
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church at 14th and Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Sausage, sauerkraut, baked potato, German potato salad, Waldorf salad, and special Oatmeal Cake. Adults $10. Children 6 and under $6. Proceeds to go to the church mission projects For more details, call 541-994-8793
October 22 Art Party
The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) invites the public to a big Art Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sea Star Sculpture dedication is scheduled for 12 p.m. during the Art Party at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
A Community Thanksgiving Service November 19
A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held, Saturday, November 19 at 6:00pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2335 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City. Please bring canned food. Sponsored by the North Lincoln Ministerial Association.
On Going
Free Meal For Veterans
Homemade soup and sandwiches every third Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City B.P.O Elks #1886 at 1350 SE Oar Avenue in Lincoln City.
Art Exhibit
The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC), located at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, will present an exhibit by the Gone to Pieces Quilt Guild at the center's Fiber Arts Studio Gallery. The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sundays through Oct. 23. A quilt raffle drawing will be conducted Sept. 30.If you have a community event coming up, send brief details with the date, time, location and contact phone/email to jruark@countrymedia.net.
