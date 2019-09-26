Colors of the fall, in the form of big show kites, take to the skies at the D River State Recreation Site on Oct. 5-6.
The Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival will zoom onto the beach to delight kite fans of all ages. Bring the family to this annual vacation tradition, where the kites dance and whirl through the air.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., professional kite fliers from around the world will demonstrate their latest routines to dazzle audiences. Families can get a front row seat to a colorful show, complete with unexpected loops and twirls.
Kids can partake in a variety of fun-filled activities. On both days, kids of all ages can learn how to make their very own paper kite with an instructor. Afterwards, they can show off their colorful creations during the Kids Parade, located on the flying field.
Kids can also meet professional kite fliers using the Kids Passports. Inside the passports are biographies of each featured kite flier. Collect autographs from the fliers and return the passport to the information booth in exchange for fun prizes.
“It’s a great way for us to engage with kids,” said kite flier Ronda Brewer. “The kite flying community is a fun, quirky bunch. We love what we do and sharing our kite flying passion with kids is a real joy.”
Brewer, who has attended the festival for many years, loves to watch the smiling faces when her kites take to the skies.
“Kids will come up to me and ask how to fly them,” Brewer said. “So, I’ll put the bridle in their hands and say ‘Here, you try it!’ By creating a fun learning experience, we are able to pass this tradition down to future generations.”
The fun continues on the field during the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. On both days, kids can pair up with a friend or parent, or race solo to the finish line. Each finisher gets a well-deserved high five and bragging rights.
To learn more about the Fall Kite Festival, visit ExploreLincolnCity.com or call 541-996-1274.
