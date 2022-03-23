Elements

Flaveworld & Magnetic Ink presents:

Elements (Hip Hop Showcase)

Feat. Sincere God Magnetic

Thursay May 12

Beach Club & Event Center

2020 NE 22nd St, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Come party and enjoy a night of lively hip hop with the beautiful Oregon Coast as the backdrop. Portland artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Sincere God Magnetic headlines a talented group of performers.

Special Guests:

Moose Harris (Baton Rouge, LA)

Squeek Nutty Bug (Seattle, WA)

Charles King (Las Vegas, NV)

Sounds By Tac0s

Live freestyle beats provided by Riot AF (Sincere God Magnetic's Indie Punk Band)

8 p.m.

21+

Tickets Available @ https://elementsbeachclub.brownpapertickets.com

https://instagram.com/sinceregodmagnetic

https://sinceregodmagnetic.bandcamp.com

https://soundcloud.com/sinceregodmagnetic

https://riotaf.bandcamp.com

https://facebook.com/immaculateflave

