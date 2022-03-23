Flaveworld & Magnetic Ink presents:
Elements (Hip Hop Showcase)
Feat. Sincere God Magnetic
Thursay May 12
Beach Club & Event Center
2020 NE 22nd St, Lincoln City, OR 97367
Come party and enjoy a night of lively hip hop with the beautiful Oregon Coast as the backdrop. Portland artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Sincere God Magnetic headlines a talented group of performers.
Special Guests:
Moose Harris (Baton Rouge, LA)
Squeek Nutty Bug (Seattle, WA)
Charles King (Las Vegas, NV)
Sounds By Tac0s
Live freestyle beats provided by Riot AF (Sincere God Magnetic's Indie Punk Band)
8 p.m.
21+
Tickets Available @ https://elementsbeachclub.brownpapertickets.com
