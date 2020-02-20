The North Lincoln County Historical Museum has a new exhibit opening soon in their Anne Hall Gallery.
The new exhibit, titled ‘Rites of Spring,’ will feature beautiful watercolor works by the late Marcel LaRocque and will open on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. LaRocque was born December 30, 1922 in Rhode Island and passed away May 3, 1988 in Oregon. He and his partner, John E. “Jack” Coyne, owned and operated Panache Antiques at 3536 SE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City for about 10 years prior to his death.
The shop was located where Theatre West currently resides and LaRocque and Coyne gave the theatre troop its first permanent home. LaRocque was trained as a designer and worked for the May Company in Ohio and California prior to moving to the Oregon Coast. He did elaborate window displays for the department store chain and also was a gifted set designer. He taught watercolor classes in Lincoln City and worked with another local artist by the name of Joan Farrouque.
LaRocque was a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon. One of the paintings that will be included in the exhibition won special recognition in the Society’s 1987 Fall Show. Though best known as a watercolorist, LaRocque was an innovative and experimental artist who worked extensively with mixed media and collage.
The free opening event will include snacks and refreshments, as well as art curator Matt Blakeman on hand to answer questions. The North Lincoln County Historical Museum is located at 4907 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City. For more information, call 541-996-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.