City Councilor, Riley Hoagland will challenge Coach Boone Marker in the next Family Promise Celebrity Server.
The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Pig and Pancake in Lincoln City starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tips for their special service will be going to help Family Promise of Lincoln County. Both participants have been volunteers with the Family Promise program that helps families experiencing homelessness get back on their feet.
This fun evening with fabulous food and antics from the Celebrity Servers should be an interesting event. Who knows what will happen with two bachelors in the same room?
Witnessing this spectacular duo at work will be something you won’t want to miss.
“In the past, I have been known to show up in several costumes during the Celebrity Server events,” said Marker referring to another Celebrity Server event for Family Promise in 2018, but did not disclose his plans for this year.
Riley Hoagland encourages those interested in helping to come to the event and think about volunteering as an overnight host as he has done in the past.
Pig and Pancake, located at 3910 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City will host the event. Family Promise serves families in Lincoln County and they encourage families from Depoe Bay, Newport and other areas of the county to join in the fun.
It is a family friendly restaurant so we encourage attendees to bring the whole family.
Family Promise of Lincoln County invites your support through our Celebrity Server fundraising events. Family Promise of Lincoln County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide shelter, meals and comprehensive assistance to homeless and low-income families with children in Lincoln County while they seek to achieve sustainable independent living.
This is achieved through a collaborative community effort and based off a proven successful national model that partners with local congregations and social service agencies to provide practical and effective services.
For more information call Family Promise at 541-614-0964.
