Join Rusty Truck Brewing for the Fourth of July celebration with three nights of all ages food, drink and live music 5-9 p.m. each night.
∙ Saturday, 7/2: SHOOT TO THRILL - AC/DC tribute
∙ Sunday, 7/3: PETTY FEVER - Tom Petty tribute
∙ Monday, 7/4: STONE IN LOVE - Journey tribute (followed by the Lincoln City Fireworks!)
TICKETS (per night): $25 adults, $15 ages 7-17, FREE for ages 6 & under
WEEKEND PASS (all 3 shows): $60 adults, $35 ages 7-17, Still FREE for ages 6 & under
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.