Working for a hospital’s plant engineering department requires varied skills, organization, responsiveness – and a helpful smile, according to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (SNLH) administers.
For displaying these attributes, Dale Gorman, maintenance engineer lead at SNLH, has been named Employee of the Year for 2022.
Gorman joined the Samaritan team in September 2008 as a dietary cook, earning Employee of the Month honors in December 2010. In April 2013, he transferred into a maintenance assistant position, then became a maintenance engineer in 2015.
He was promoted into his current position in January 2022 and received Employee of the Month honors for the second time in February 2022.
All employees selected for Employee of the Month were in the running for the top award, which was decided by a vote open to all hospital and clinic employees in north Lincoln County.
Hospital CEO Lesley Ogden, MD, announced Gorman as the winner. She and Chief Operating Officer Virginia Riffle, read words of praise from those who nominated him earlier in the year, as follows:
“Dale keeps our equipment running well and never complains about how he does. He is always smiling and positive! Thank you, Dale, for always being awesome.”
“Dale is absolutely terrific. He responds quickly with every request. He is always respectful, kind, and timely. He is a great team-player and a go-getter. Thank you for all you do, Dale.”
“Dale is always so quick to respond and follow through on problems we are having in our department. He is always pleasant and efficient at answering questions. We so appreciate him and all the hard work he does every day! We would be lost without him.”
“Dale is a shining example of Samaritan’s PRIDE values (passion, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence). Dale keeps our wheels turning quite literally. No matter the issue he steps forward and is willing to help fix it, he does it with a great attitude and smile on his face. Dale works quickly and efficiently. He is kind and resourceful. Dale is also quick to appreciate his peers when they lend a hand. Dale is the best and we are so lucky to have him.”
“Dale is so helpful and happy to assist our departments in running smoothly, operating safely to meet our quality standards and patient needs. We know you have a lot on your plate and appreciate you. You’re awesome. Thank you!”
Gorman was presented with the traveling trophy for the year, a glass float created with the Samaritan colors of blue and gold, a certificate of appreciation and a monetary gift, during a celebration on Tuesday, March 7, at the hospital in Lincoln City.
