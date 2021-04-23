There are many good reasons to participate in this year’s Spring Book Sale hosted at Bob’s Beach Books in Lincoln City and benefiting the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary.
You support your local hospital by supporting its auxiliary. Your purchases help to support a local business. And, to paraphrase the bookstore’s popular slogan: You can fight evil by reading books!
Here's how to participate in this annual sale which runs May 1 through May 15:
You can shop in person at Bob's Beach Books, 1735 NW Hwy. 101, in the Oceanlake district of Lincoln City. Check their website (bobsbeachbooks.net) for bookstore hours, the number of people that can be allowed in the store at one time, etc. Remember to wear a face mask that covers your mouth and nose at all times while in the store.
Place an order by calling 541-994-4467.
Place an order by email at bobsbeachbooks@gmail.com.
If you place an order by phone or email you will be notified when it's ready for pick-up. You can also place a special order for a specific book.
Proceeds will help fund one of the ongoing hospital projects, so be sure to tell the bookstore manager to include your purchase with this Spring Book Sale.
