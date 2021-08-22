The walls inside Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital feature a beautiful array of local artwork that was curated to create a soothing and healing aura.
Artwork is once again being sought, this time for placement in the women’s health, orthopedic and surgical services clinics that are located inside the hospital.
The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, Sept. 30. For this project, the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation will purchase artwork and accept donations from local working artists, amateur artists and collectors.
Artwork should be suitable for display in a healing environment and should have a nature theme or historic imagery.
For complete information and to request a proposal application, contact Sara Krainik, Samaritan Health Services’ ArtsCare Coordinator, at skrainik@samhealth.org or 541-768-6762.
