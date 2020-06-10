Less than two years after construction started, the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital replacement project will be substantially completed when the new centrally-located main parking lot opens on June 18, weather permitting.
During the next several days, parking lot construction will continue in phases. All final touches, such as landscaping, will be completed by month’s end. Meanwhile, as parking lot work progresses, it will require the temporary relocation of some building entrances at the new hospital. Personnel are available 24/7 at key locations to answer questions and assist with directions.
• On Wednesday, June 10, the Emergency Department entrance will be temporarily rerouted to the hospital’s new main entrance, located just a few feet away to the south. This entrance is to be used only by patients seeking emergency care. All others should continue to use the hospital’s temporary south entrance by the loading dock.
It is necessary to temporarily relocate the ED entrance so parking lot and sidewalk construction at that entry can be completed. It’s important to note that while the emergency entrance is being temporarily relocated, the Emergency Department will always remain open to provide service.
• On Tuesday, June 16, patients seeking emergency care will be directed to the Emergency Department entrance. The main entrance will be closed, and all other patients, visitors and staff will be asked to continue using the temporary south entrance.
• On Thursday, June 18, the hospital’s entrances and parking lot will be used as originally designed. That is, the temporary south entrance will be permanently closed, with a few exceptions. The Emergency Department entrance will be available for patients seeking emergency care, and all other patients, visitors and staff may begin using the hospital’s new main entrance.
It’s important to note that the rerouting of hospital entrances won’t impact those driving up to seek emergency care or arriving by ambulance. Access to the emergency driveway will remain at its current location, off of NE West Devils Lake Road.
Once completed, the parking lot will provide more than 260 parking spaces with convenient access to the hospital and other buildings on campus.
