The Oregon State University School of Pharmacy has named Pamela Martin, RPh, MBA, as its Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience Preceptor of the Year.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Martin, pharmacy manager at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Martin has been a pharmacist for 20 years and has led the hospital pharmacy since 2007. She has precepted OSU students throughout her career, taking two to three students a year for six- or 12-week rotations.
“I try to keep the students for 12 weeks so they can get broad experience in all three aspects of pharmacy: inpatient, outpatient and infusion,” Martin said.
She is only the second Samaritan pharmacist to receive this award. OSU chose her for the award because she took on a student last year whose initial rotation did not work out.
“That was really meaningful to me as well as the student,” she said. “It was rewarding to help the student believe he could do the job and re-instill his passion for pharmacy after the experience with his first rotation.”
Jauncho Ramirez, associate dean of Experiential Education for OSU School of Pharmacy, said he was deeply touched by Martin’s actions to take on the student.
“Pamela’s kindness and passion toward our profession is reflected upon our students each and every time they pass through her practice site,” Ramirez said. “She always has our back and it is time for us to honor her with this award.”
Penny Reher, Samaritan Health Services’ Chief Pharmacy Officer, agreed.
“Jauncho’s comments are very much reflective of (Martin’s) character, spirit and commitment to the development of our future pharmacists,” Reher said.
Martin is quick to point out that she doesn’t precept students by herself.
“Precepting is a team effort,” she said. “My team works closely with each student to make sure they see every aspect of pharmacy, to help them be the best pharmacists they can be when they earn their license and take their first position.”
