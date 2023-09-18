Big Timber and Rifle Club is pleased to present the annual sight-in days to assist hunters before the season opens.
This event will take place Saturday Sept. 30 and Sunday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at 158 Wade Road, Siletz. This event is open to the public.
The cost is $5 per rifle and Members will be available to help you sight-in your rifle.
The Club's primary purpose is to advance the art of marksmanship with emphasis on recreation.
For more information contact Jim Patrick, President, at 541-270-2767 or Mark Mills, Range Manager, at 541-410-0530.
