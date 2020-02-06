Stalwart volunteer, patron of the arts and lover of animals, Lucille Bacon lived with generosity and spirit.
On Valentine’s Day weekend, the Lincoln City Cultural Center will be paying tribute to Lucille, with a delicious brunch and art sale. Her friends and fans are invited to join the celebration, Feb. 15-17 at the Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
The festivities will begin with the I Love Lucille Brunch, 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, Feb. 15. LCCC chef Colleen Hickey and Events Manager Judy Hardy have prepared the menu as a tribute to Lucille, a gourmet chef who became a vegan later in her life. The buffet will include potato cakes, citrus marinated portobello mushrooms and onion marmalade, along with berry stuffed French toast, scrambled eggs, banana nut muffins, fresh fruit and special tapioca parfaits. Fresh Cape Foulweather Coffee will be included with the meal, with champagne, wine and mimosas will be available for purchase.
The price for the I Love Lucille brunch will be $30 per person, limit 40, on sale now via the website or the center’s Visitor Information Center. The meal will include a spoken tribute to Lucille, and her friends are invited to share memories and stories. Those who attend the brunch will have the first chance to view Lucille’s Art Sale, also arranged in the auditorium.
Lucille and her husband, Alan, moved to Salishan after her retirement from PGE in 1989. She gave her time and energy to many causes, including the Driftwood Public Library and the hospital auxiliary, and supported cultural causes like Neskowin Chamber Music and the Siletz Bay Music Festival. When she passed away last June, at the age of 91, she left the bulk of her estate to animal protection and social justice organizations.
She left her collection of original paintings, imported kilim rugs, fine pottery and art furniture to the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
“About five years ago, Lucille took Krista and I out to lunch at the Side Door Café,” said LCCC Executive Director Niki Price. “She told us stories about her career, and her life before and after she moved to the beach. We had such a great time! She asked if it we would be OK if she included the LCCC in her will, so that her things could find good homes and provide some income for the center, too.
“She was such a lovely person, and we are looking forward to celebrating her life. If any of her friends would like to send a photograph, a story or a message, we would love to include it. Please drop them by the center, or send them to me at lcccdirector@gmail.com.”
Several of those pieces, by Chessman Gallery director Krista Eddy, will be added to the permanent collection at the LCCC. The remainder will be featured at the I Love Lucille Art Sale, which will feature items at a wide variety of price points. After the brunch, the sale will be open to the public from 1-5 pm on Saturday, Feb. 15, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 17. Admission to the art sale is free. There will be a guest sign in book, and the opportunity to donate to the LCCC in Lucille’s name.
A full list of items and prices will be available starting on Monday, Feb. 10. The list will be posted on the center’s website, and in paper form at the Visitor Information Center.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 9 am to 5 pm Thursday-Monday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.
