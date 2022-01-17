International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 659 Executive Board Recording Secretary Kathy Joy is pictured making donations to the Lincoln City Food Pantry and Lincoln City Backpack for Kids. Each entity has received a total of $12,500 in donations from IBEW LU659.
Year to date, IBEW Local Union 659 has donated over $22,000 to local non-profit organizations that help with feeding people who live in the communities we serve. The communities where our members work, live, and raise their families. Those same communities help our members prosper and we are committed to return those gestures in improving living conditions to help those less fortunate.
IBEW Local Union 659 is committed to helping all in need which is important in these unprecedented times. More efforts are necessary to help those in need and our membership has stepped up in those efforts. We are fortunate to be able to help ease the lives of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.