In the past 16 months all of us have had to deal with the pandemic in our own ways, parents have had to deal with sequestered children, and we have heard many stories of struggle from around Oregon and our country on the whole.
We all have had ways of dealing with the depression and anxiety that has been part of these circumstances. And we have all been looking for ways to feel more hopeful from watching thousands of crazy cat and dog videos on the internet to taking up hobbies in the past we have never had time for.
Many of us, especially our youth, have done lots of art. Art is a way to express the way we feel, and in images sometimes we can say more than words can.
“Images of Hope” is an Art Contest open to the children of Lincoln and Tillamook County where the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre (OCCT) and Oregon Coast Children’s Center for the Arts (OCCCA) have their principal operations.
The contest is open to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade and artwork can be in any medium: Crayon, paint, pen and ink, basic sketches or full color paintings. Entries will be accepted until October 10.
The first 100 entries will be put into a drawing for gift cards, free art supplies, a few pizza parties, and much more. The contest is looking for images of “Hope” through the eyes of a child. In other words what do they think of when they think about “Hope for their future.”
The art works will be compiled in a mural to be placed in a Lincoln County Government Building and in the Tillamook area.
To be included in the children’s exhibit of art, please send entries via e-mail to occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com, or call 503-790-0952 (statewide booking voicemail). You can also mail entries to OCCT “Images of Hope Contest” P.O. Box 538 Toledo, Oregon 97391. Please include your contact information.
OCCT/OCCCA has been giving free family art kits through the library systems in both counties, if you need help with some art supplies please contact directors or come to the “Community Art Days” on August 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo City Hall Parking Lot Mural restoration; or at the Fairview Grange Hall in Tillamook on 3rd St. during the community service days and mural creation for the grange on August 13, 14, 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; or come to the Newport Performing Art Center where we will be doing sculpture repair and restoration on August 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students with their families are welcome to attend to help out, or just pick-up supplies to enter the contest at any of these events.
For those that miss out, schools will be contacted with more information after Labor Day Weekend.
