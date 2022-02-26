It all started with a donation of over 1,000 art kits given to regional libraries for the 2021 Summer Reading Program “Color your world with Reading.” These gifts of creativity were given to students from both Lincoln County and Tillamook County.
In the spring of 2021, just before the Oregon Coast Children's Theatre & Youth Art Center was planning this art support for local students, they were contacted by local circuit court judge Amanda R. Benjamin at the Lincoln County Courthouse. Judge Benjamin’s courtroom is No. 303 and in addition to regular proceedings, this courtroom is used frequently for cases involving youth and families.
The judge was contemplating changing the courtroom design to incorporate something to inspire hope and comfort to the individuals who come to court. One of the most common things she observes when presiding over cases where children are separated from their parents or when adults and juvenile have committed crimes is that the individuals have lost hope for themselves and hope that their life can ever be something different than it is in that moment. This loss of hope can keep individuals in repeating a cycle of criminal behavior, addiction and mental illness.
While thinking about how to inspire hopefulness to those appearing in court, Judge Benjamin came across a newspaper article about the children's theatre and youth art center and one of their works of public art. She then came up with the idea of finding hope by creating art through the eyes of local youth. With the help of local news agencies, fliers, posters, and information included in the art kits information about the coloring contest went out around the Oregon Coast Region in both counties. Students sent in images via the internet, and by mail, even local libraries like the Toledo Public Library held special “Images of Hope” art events during the summer, and support from local teachers and art instructors from local schools.
One of the images that came in was a 3-D paper sculpture of a girl recycling pandemic masks looking forward to the day when all we have to do is to clean up from the current event facing our world. This indeed represents “Images of Hope” which is what the art installation is called. Most images are painted in watercolor or acrylic but some are also done in basic sketches and colored pens or pencils.
Students who entered the coloring contest were 5-18 years old.
Images range from “Unicorn Forest”, Loki- a child's dog, to football player sketches, to images of nature. Many of the images are of the sun either at sunset or sunrise, many on the beach. Other images show children at play, going back to school, or wishing for things like a puppy in “Christmas Dog”.
Over 41 images were selected to be used and are spread out over about 26 feet of the wall in the courtroom directly behind the jury box in Courtroom No. 303. Each of the children's names are on their work of art along with their age, and the title of their work if they chose a name for the artwork.
Besides the works of student art, which are either in an 8x10 or an 11x17 frame, five student images were selected to become mosaic accents to tie the entire exhibit together. These images are either main characters in a design or aspects of the design and include a girl reaching out for a butterfly, “All feelings are temporary” by Kyilee, another butterfly of a monarch on a branch at the beach- “Hope above the clouds” by Abigail Gingerich, a Hummingbird by Loa Nunn, a Dahlia flower from “Flower Garden” by Cassidy Roberts, and a close up of a sun at sunset by Halle H. The mosaics were created by student artists Maddie Aguilar, Hannah Ellis, Abigail Gingerich, Torrance Heffernan, Caitlyn Mobley, Adelina White with instruction by art center staff Reo Russell, Dina Kirk, and L. Adrian (art director) who did the mosaic design.
Overall layout and design were by Eric Sappington, associate art director. Mosaics were done in Italian glass, ceramic, and natural stone framed in round wooden frames.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions at present, no public exhibition is planned for the Art Installation; both the courthouse and the children's art charity have hopes of a future exhibition or public open house. In the meantime, an online exhibition is planned, showing all of the children's images, the courtroom set up, and closeups of students working to create the mosaic accents for the installation. Some of these images are already online and more are planned in the next few weeks. These can be found on OCCT/OCCCAs Instagram account (oregoncoastyoutharts). In Lincoln County, a small installation is planned for the Toledo Public Library and an exhibit was already mounted at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook during holiday workshops in 2021.
Local support came from the East County Community Partnership, and this project was supported in part by a grant from the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition supported by the Oregon Cultural Trust investing in Oregon's arts, humanities and heritage. Regional support by The Fred W. Fields Fund & Lynn's Smile Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, The Flowerree & Starseed Foundations, Robert D. & Marcia H. Randall Charitable Trust, Herbert A. Templeton Foundation, Autzen Foundation, Lamb Foundation, James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation, Braemar Charitable Trust, through Trust Management Services, LLC & the Oregon Arts Commission, Cultural Trust, & Business Oregon- “The Arts Work” - supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
