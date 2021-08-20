Inaugural Art on the Beach Events on August 23 and 24

Local artists will collaborate with Chinook Winds Casino Resort, UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve and Explore Lincoln City to host the inaugural Art on the Beach, a series of creative events with sand serving as the canvas, intending to further connect viewers to the ocean.
Taking place on August 23 and 24 from 8:30 a.m. through approximately 11:30 a.m., Art on the Beach will feature artist Frank Boyden on the first day, who will draw his inspiration from the word “wonder,” and Rebecca Welti on the second, who will lead the sand rakers in creating art based on phyto and zoo-plankton from the off-shore marine reserve.
Tuesday evening, Welti will be joined by research scientists to provide an Art meets Science presentation at Lincoln City Cultural Center from 6:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. as they together dive deeper into the wonderous world of plankton.
“As a longtime resident of the greater Lincoln City community, I am incredibly excited to be involved with the inaugural Art on the Beach events,” said Boyden. “Rebecca and I both draw a great deal of our inspiration from the elements and environment around us. To be able to share our expressions with those attending Art on the Beach will be a true joy.”
Art on the Beach will be located on the beaches in front of the Chinook Winds Casino Resort, which lies within the UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve. Guests planning to attend should park at Chinook Winds Casino Resort main parking area and walk toward the beach.
