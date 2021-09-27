Helping to provide encouragement and education, the Incredible Infants class series helps parents discover many possibilities for working with their child through the first year, even in the midst of challenges and frustrations.
The 10-week series takes place every Wednesday beginning Oct. 6, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Participants must have access to an internet device with camera and microphone and will receive a Zoom link and password at time of registration.
Incredible INFANTs key topics include:
Forming connections with other families that have new babies.
Learning to respond to your unique baby.
Parental self-care.
Helping your baby grow a healthy brain through play.
Addressing family routines and structures.
For information and to register, send an email to hernanj@linnbenton.edu or call 541-497-4358. The class is sponsored by Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services.
