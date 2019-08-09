INHOUSE Jazz will continue the 2019 Season with a concert hosted by vocalist Annie Averre, featuring Portland musicians, flutist Cheryl W\Alex with guitarist Ben Graves Sunday August 11 in Gleneden Beach.
A trio new to each other, will showcase classic ballads, jazz standards and deliver a combination of classic jazz and Latin standards with favorite selections from the artists’ recordings.
One of the best kept secrets of the Northwest jazz scene, flutist/vocalist/pianist, Cheryl Alex has been central among the region's jazz community for over twenty years, appearing regularly and recording with luminaries such as Nancy King, Randy Porter, Leroy Vinegar, Lawrence Williams and most notably guitar wizard Jerry Hahn.
At home with a wide range of styles, from straight-ahead bebop to tender ballads, Cheryl's versatility shows a masterful command of her instruments (alto flute and concert C flute.) Influenced in her early years by the music of Herbie Mann, Eric Dolphy, Roland Kirk, Ella Fitzgerald and Carole King, Cheryl's original compositions reflect a deep harmonic sense with memorable melodies and latin influences.
Ben Graves was born and raised in Tennessee, close to the musical cities of Nashville and Memphis, where he discovered his love of blues, rock, and jazz. Influenced by Wes Montgomery, Grant Green and John Coltrane at an early age; Ben has developed a style blended with not only jazz elements, but Latin, classical and world music as well.
Ben has studied, shared the stage, and toured with national and internationally known artists including Rick Zunigar (Stevie Wonder), Tony Dumas, Leon Russell, Dick Berk and Charles McPherson. While living in Los Angeles, he studied classical guitar with Scott Tennant (of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet), Evan Hirschelman, and Robert Mayeur. Performing in music festivals all over the U.S., Ben currently resides in Portland, OR where he performs regularly in jazz, chamber music and Latin ensembles.
The August concert is the first of the INHOUSE jazz 2019 season to be held in Gleneden Beach. INHOUSE Jazz, an official member of The Folk Alliance International, is an intimate house concert series presenting quality jazz artists on Sunday afternoons 2 – 5:30 p.m. from spring to fall on the Central Oregon Coast. Seating is limited.
For reservations call 360-606-7136 or email aaverre@hotmail.com. Concert location and directions provided upon confirmation. Admission is free and by donation ($15-$30 suggested). Proceeds exceeding expenses are donated in support of music education for young people. For more information visit inhousejazz.org.
