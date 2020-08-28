InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization (IHN-CCO) and 11 community partners have provided $550,000 in support to members during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The grants were distributed between March and July 2020 with $300,000 provided directly to members to pay for rent, food, transportation, cleaning supplies, diapers and more. The remaining $250,000 was distributed as grants to community-based organizations who helped high-risk or underserved members. More than 800 members and their families have benefited thus far with support continuing to be offered to members for ongoing hardships due to COVID-19.
IHN-CCO’s partner organizations serve high-need and underserved populations in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties to address housing and shelter, substance abuse and connections. Albany Partnership for Housing & Community Development (APHCD) is one of the partner organizations. APHCD is a nonprofit community development organization that has developed and maintained multi-family affordable housing serving individuals and families with low incomes.
“The funds are keeping families and individuals from becoming homeless which can affect financial stability for years to come,” said Annie McDonald, the Housing Services Manager for APHCD. “Pretty much every person we have helped has mentioned that this program has been immensely helpful with their mental health and has allowed them to focus on moving forward and staying safe.”
Based on community feedback, a Community Taskforce was convened to assess the needs of members. The taskforce is comprised of roughly 30 community partners and meets every other week. It has helped direct how funds are allocated based on member needs. The taskforce prioritizes the needs and determines which ones are addressed and which organizations will be asked to assist IHN-CCO members.
IHN-CCO and community partners are exploring ways to connect individuals with available resources. This taskforce reviews ways to increase community-based organizations, businesses, and other groups’ rapid response to members in need.
For more information, contact the Transformation Department at transformation@samhealth.org.
About InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization
InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization (IHN-CCO) was formed in 2012 as a partnership to improve the health outcomes of the people living in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties in Oregon. The partnership consists of county governments and their public health, mental health and addiction service departments, local health care providers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and the following organizations: The Corvallis Clinic, Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, Quality Care Associates, Samaritan Health Plans, Samaritan Health Services, InterCommunity Health Network health plan, and Samaritan Mental Health. IHN-CCO serves more than 70,000 Oregon Health Plan members.
