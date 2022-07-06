Artist Reception: Saturday, July 9
Artist Remarks: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Gallery Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
Emy Syrop is the recipient of the first Artist in Residence at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. The three-week program, a joint partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses, allowed Syrop the opportunity to explore and immerse herself within the amazing biodiversity found at this exceptional site. Intertidal: Explorations of an Artist in Residence is a culmination of her time at Yaquina Head. During her residency, Syrop observed and documented tide pool inhabitants, migrating and nesting seabirds, pupping seals, transient orcas, stormy seas and clear, sunny skies. She started each day on site without a plan and let nature present her with a muse, which most often took place along the cliff edges and rocky intertidal zone where land meets the sea. The changing colors and form of sky and sea against the enduring hardness of basalt rocks and islands provided infinite opportunities to paint plein air landscapes. Syrop appreciated the ample time available to sit and observe the variety of marine wildlife moving throughout the headland to fill her notebook with sketches and studies.
On June 5, Yaquina Head hosted a Paint Out with Syrop. Artists were invited to spend the day painting on a 5” x 7” canvas. At the end of the day the artist had a showcase of their work, some of which will be included in the exhibit.
Emy Syrop primarily paints plein air landscapes in gouache as it dries fast and can be reworked at her home studio. She also enjoys creating scientific illustrations and wildlife art in a variety of paints and drawing media. Syrop holds a master's degree in Biology and minored in Studio Art at University of California, San Diego. Her career in marine biology and lifetime of ocean hobbies inform her perspective and understanding of seascapes and marine life. She is active in the local arts community and lives in Newport with her partner Jeff and their two children. To see Syrop’s latest projects, follow her on Instagram and Facebook at Emy Syrop Art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.