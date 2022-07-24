Ten years ago, the first INHOUSE JAZZ concert took place in Newport Heights in August of 2012. This event featured an art exhibit by well-loved local painter/sculptor Ann Miller and the music of Portland pianist Gordon Lee. Karen Candelario of Ozone Fine Art painted live while music lovers listened and danced. Proceeds beyond expenses were donated to OCCA’s 2012 Oregon Coast Jazz Party.
As the 2013 spring summer tourist season approached, new opportunities immerged setting the scene for more concerts. According to organizer Annie Averre, Frank Geltner, former OCCA director, suggested she host a series to feature regional jazz pianist/composers. With the opportunity to perform on a 100-year-old Steinway Grand, it wasn’t difficult to find willing musicians.
Grammy nominated and other notable pianists from the Northwest jazz scene joined the musical roster. Soon, Averre was approached by community members interested in opening their homes and the 2013 INHOUSE JAZZ Series manifested.
The popular house concert series thrived over the years until live music came to a standstill with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as things begin to return to normal and venues reopen, the 2022 INHOUSE Jazz series is once again offering concerts featuring groups and individual artists, highlighting each musician’s unique style and compositions.
Coming July 31, the next INHOUSE Jazz concert will feature a unique trombone guitar duo: guitarist Christopher Woitach and trombonist John Moak. Christopher Woitach plays a wide range of jazz styles, from Dixieland to Free jazz, Ragtime to Bebop. His compositions reflect his diverse musical tastes and abilities, combining the intricacies of Baroque counterpoint with the freedom of modern jazz.
Joining Woitach will be trombonist John Moak, an integral part of the Northwest music scene. Moak has more than three decades of professional experience performing with symphony orchestras, ballets, Broadway musicals, big bands, Dixieland bands, various jazz groups Moak has performed with such notable jazz artists as Dave Brubeck, Pete Christlieb, Nat Adderly, Randy Brecker, Diane Schuur, Branford Marsalis, Slide Hampton, Doc Severinsen, Jack Sheldon, Herbie Mann, Rosemary Clooney, James Moody and Ken Peplowski.
All INHOUSE Concerts in Lincoln County are offered from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoons once each month from spring to fall. The INHOUSE Jazz atmosphere is informal, providing an opportunity for audiences to enjoy an intimate concert, free from the noise and distractions often associated with a restaurant or bar. There is no charge for these sessions, but a donation of $15-$30 is suggested to compensate musicians. Any funds collected beyond expenses are donated in support of local arts and education.
The audience is encouraged to bring their own beverages and potluck treats. All interested in attending should RSVP to Annie Averre 360-606-7136 prior to each concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.