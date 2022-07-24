Inhouse Jazz

Guitarist Christopher Woitach and trombonist John Moak

Ten years ago, the first INHOUSE JAZZ concert took place in Newport Heights in August of 2012. This event featured an art exhibit by well-loved local painter/sculptor Ann Miller and the music of Portland pianist Gordon Lee. Karen Candelario of Ozone Fine Art painted live while music lovers listened and danced. Proceeds beyond expenses were donated to OCCA’s 2012 Oregon Coast Jazz Party.

As the 2013 spring summer tourist season approached, new opportunities immerged setting the scene for more concerts. According to organizer Annie Averre, Frank Geltner, former OCCA director, suggested she host a series to feature regional jazz pianist/composers. With the opportunity to perform on a 100-year-old Steinway Grand, it wasn’t difficult to find willing musicians.

