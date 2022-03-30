The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the exhibit, “Intimate Views, Mostly Coastal,” by Kathryn Cotnoir from April 2 to May 28 in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Cotnoir’s exhibit will include paintings and drawings, exploring mediums of acrylic on panel and canvas, graphite and charcoal on paper, colored pencil, ink and watercolor. A public reception for “Intimate Views, Mostly Coastal” will be held on Saturday, May 7, noon to 4pm, with the artist speaking at 2pm.
Based in Portland, Kathryn Cotnoir exhibits studies of Oregon, all on a relatively intimately scale. Born in New England and educated in Pittsburgh and Connecticut, she met her husband Erik Sandgren in the MFA program at Cornell University. She has held her own while marrying into an artist family living in the West with their daughter Kate. She draws or paints in nature, wild and tended. Years of travel in and around the Pacific Northwest, North America and Europe have yielded many drawings and paintings. Her work has been exhibited regionally and is represented by the Portland Art Museum Rental Sales Gallery. She shows regularly at galleries across the Pacific Northwest and on various college campuses, including the University of Oregon, Clarke College, University of Portland and Grays Harbor College.
“My works are wide and deep spatial landscapes along with closeups from the garden,” Cotnoir says. “They all investigate the glories of nature and were made over the last several years on site and in the studio using drawing, color and composition in a variety of media.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are recommended though not required to wear proper masks.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
