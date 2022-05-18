In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Oregon Coast Community College will host a workshop and faculty lecture on the art of ink brush in the East Asian tradition. Art instructor Sachiko Otsuki will guide students and community members through the art of using East Asian ink, brush, and paper for them to enjoy.
The adjoining lecture will be a brief introduction to the history of the East Asian writing system. Shodō 書道 "Way of Writing" is usually translated as Japanese calligraphy. However, ink works are not limited to writing in East Asian cultures. Historically, writing and painting were often considered a set to show certain aesthetics.
書 Sho (writing and script) and 画 Ga (painting and drawing) have been developed thousands of years as a form of representation method by lines. The intention of the event is to foster curiosity about other cultures through a hands-on activity. No previous experience or skill is required to participate.
Community members are welcome to attend the workshop on Monday, May 23, held at the Central County Campus Commons, at 400 SE College Way in South Beach. The ink brush workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the lecture will take place from 12:20-12:35 p.m.
Everyone interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College is encouraged to attend a summer open house event or meet with a student success coach to discuss the programs and subjects offered and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook: @occcsharks. Or call the college at 541-867-8501.
