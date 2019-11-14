Veronica Jin, from Taft 7-12 School, has been elected to serve a term of one year on the Executive Board of the Oregon Association of Student Councils.
The elections took place at the Annual Fall Conference in Seaside, where a group of 1,600 students and advisors from over 100 high schools were in attendance.
As an Executive Board member Veronica will represent her region and join a group of eleven other youth Board members, and ten adult Board members from around the state. Veronica’s duties include planning and presiding over two statewide conferences, communicating with schools in her region, writing newsletter articles and participating in policy decisions for the association.
“The student board members are extremely valuable to our association," said Sara Nilles, OASC Executive Director. "They are also outstanding leaders in their own school and community. They each bring their own unique perspective to our statewide association.”
The Oregon Association of Student Councils, founded in 1949 and sponsored by The Confederation of Oregon School Administrators (COSA), serves middle and high school students and advisers from around the state. They provide conferences, workshops, online newsletters and summer leadership camps designed to heighten student leadership development and improve school climate/culture.
In the last few years OASC has also added international service experiences and a Capitol Ambassador program. Our mission statement guides the group: Committed to leadership development with a vision for service, involvement and action.
