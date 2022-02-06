The City of Waldport is happy to announce that the Waldport City Council has approved the annual July 3rd Fireworks show, despite an increase in pricing and changing conditions from the fireworks vendor.
“Inflationary costs have put a lot of pressure on the vendors doing these shows, as has cancellations. Regardless, this is an important event to the City and the Council recognizes that it is worth the added cost and challenges,” said Dann Cutter, city manager.
The show price went up 16% this year, to $17,500. As well, the restrictions on cancellation got much more stringent with a non-refundable deposit. The council directed the city to seek some sponsors from local companies to defray costs.
Previously, a potential funding solution had been suggested to increase the transient rental rate by 1%, but rental operators indicated they would rather voluntarily make those contributions than be forced into a rate increase. All funding for the show comes from either sponsorships or transient rental tax.
The annual show brings thousands of visitors to the city over the holiday period. The show is scheduled for July 3rd, at dusk (usually 10 p.m.) along the Alsea Bay in Waldport.
