On February 19, K9 Handler Deputy Zach Akin and his K9 partner Bonni provided a demonstration of canine use in law enforcement at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Waldport.
The demonstration included a brief talk about the history of police canines, canine obedience, handler protection, and suspect apprehension. With the assistance of Deputy Jernigan acting as an agitator, Deputy Akin and K9 Bonni showed the group how they work together as a K9 Unit.
Deputy Akin concluded the presentation with a meet and greet where those who attended got to meet K9 Bonni.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is grateful for the opportunity to educate the citizens in Lincoln County on canine use in law enforcement. If you or anyone you know would like to have this opportunity please call or email Sergeant Karl Vertner 541-265-0681, kvertner@co.lincoln.or.u
